‘Big Brother 22’ episode 18 recap: Did the Veto save Dani’s nominees on September 15? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

This week “Big Brother 22” aired its Veto episode on Tuesday instead of Wednesday (due to CBS’s broadcasting of the CMA Awards). During the exciting hour, Head of Household Dani Briones was forced to name a replacement nominee after David Alexander played his “Disruptor” power and declared himself safe. That meant Dani had to get blood on her hands, something she tried to avoid in the previous episode when she nominated two floaters, David and Kevin Campbell. Did the Power of Veto save anyone from the chopping block? If so, who’s the fourth houseguest that Dani had to nominate this week?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 18 to find out what happened Tuesday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 17th episode, the endurance HOH comp played out with Dani prevailing. She didn’t necessarily want to win this week because she felt safe with everyone in the house; the only person she wanted to beat was Tyler Crispen. After debating whether to nominate Tyler for playing too aggressively the previous week, Dani decided to make a final six deal with him instead, so up went Kevin and David. Unfortunately for her game, David is about to disrupt the entire house with his power. Let’s go!

