‘Big Brother 22’ episode 19 recap: Was Ian or Tyler evicted on September 17? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Thursday’s eviction episode of “Big Brother 22,” two players were nominated despite not being originally put on the block by Head of Household Dani Briones. Tyler Crispen heard his name called after David Alexander saved himself with his Disruptor power, and Ian Terry was chosen as Kevin Campbell‘s replacement after Da’Vonne Rogers used the Veto on him. Dani publicly announced that Tyler was her true target, but Ian was still worried he could go home thanks to his former winner status. Who did the contestants decide to send to the jury house: Ian or Tyler? And who became the latest HOH during this exciting “All-Stars” season?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 19 to find out what happened Thursday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 18th episode, all hell broke loose for Dani after she was forced to name replacements for both of her original nominees. In doing so, she got more blood on her hands from the likes of Tyler and Ian (who didn’t want to be nominated) as well as Da’Vonne and Nicole Franzel (who didn’t like the way she was handling things). Only eight people will vote tonight — David, Kevin, Da’Vonne, Nicole, Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett — so who will they send packing? Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. — Following the Veto meeting, Da’Vonne doesn’t feel bad about saving Kevin because she needs him in this game. Now that Ian is on the block, Nicole is a puddle of tears as she has been all season. Even Ian comments that she’s taking his nomination worse than he is. He asks Nicole to explain how he became the pawn, but she gives him no answers and just tells him to campaign. At this point Ian just hopes he can pull together four votes to stay in the house. Up in the HOH room, Dani and Da’Vonne meet up. Da’Vonne promises to try and keep Ian in the house explains that it wasn’t fair for her to lose two close allies back to back.

8:12 p.m. — Now Ian is talking to Dani and she cries while lying to him about working to keep him in the house. She knows that Ian heading to jury isn’t good for her game, but turning on her Committee alliance is even worse. This has been a terrible HOH reign, but the most entertaining of the season. Finally there’s panic throughout the house! Now Dani is talking to Tyler and assuring him she wants him to stay. She begs him not to come after him. In the Diary Room, Dani says she wants to become best friends with Tyler until she decides they’re not best friends anymore. Tyler is playing nice, but no longer trusts Dani.

8:15 p.m. — Ian approaches Memphis to campaign for his vote. Memphis is pulling no punches and straight up tells Ian he wants him out. Ian is a former winner and Memphis doesn’t want him around. Ian immediately tells Nicole that Memphis is voting him out and now he’s upset Dani put him up as a pawn. What he doesn’t know is that he’s not actually a pawn. Nicole promises to campaign for Ian to stay.

8:25 p.m. — Kevin and Da’Vonne find it odd that Tyler isn’t campaigning to stay in the house. They figure he’s been told he has the votes to stay. Obviously those two aren’t in the loop. Meanwhile, Nicole pleads with Dani to keep Ian if she can secure the votes. Dani rejects Nicole’s idea and says the Committee wants to keep Tyler. Nicole cries again. Later Nicole tells Cody and Memphis she wants to keep Ian. Memphis says if Nicole wants to hang out with Ian they can send her to jury next week. Memphis is ruthless. Later, Nicole asks Cody why she wants to keep Tyler. Cody says he’s not sticking his neck out for Ian because their alliance is in too good of a spot. Nicole says she can’t beat Tyler in competitions and will look like a monster if she votes out Ian. Cody refuses to blow up his own game and doesn’t seem concerned about Nicole blowing up hers (and he shouldn’t be).

8:30 p.m. — Dani is lying to Ian and says she didn’t know he would end up going home. Ian says if he goes home he won’t vote for Dani to win. He continues by saying Dani has tanked her own, Ian’s and Nicole’s game. Annoyed, Dani walks away from the conversation. Later, Nicole continues to badger Cody and says it isn’t fair that he gets to keep Enzo while she loses Ian. Cody refuses to budge and actually welcomes Nicole going against the committee and pissing off Dani. That will only help Cody’s game even more. Nicole goes to bed and cries.

