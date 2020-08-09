‘Big Brother’ 22 episode 2 recap: Who did Cody nominate for eviction, and what the heck is the Safety Suite? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The first episode of “Big Brother,” which was riddled with live technical difficulties, introduced the country to the 16 All-Stars who’ll be competing all summer to win the $500,000 prize. Six of them earned the right to play in the Head of Household competition, with Cody Calafiore winning the power and Christmas Abbott receiving a cool $5,000. The other four became Have-Nots for the week: Ian Terry, Nicole Anthony, Kevin Campbell and Memphis Garrett. Unfortunately, they couldn’t gain access to their Have-Not room because production had forgotten to unlock the door. Live TV, folks! So who did Cody nominate for eviction and what the heck is the Safety Suite twist?

Below, check out our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 2 to find out what happened Sunday, August 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 22” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In Wednesday’s season premiere, the 16 All-Star houseguests were revealed live to America in a “BB” first. Old friends were reunited, new enemies were made, and all masks came off during the two-hour episode. In the end, Cody won the HOH competition, later told host Julie Chen Moonves that he did so after seeing his competition because he didn’t want to be the first person voted out. Thus, he now has the power to nominate two people for eviction. Who does Cody have his sights set on? Let’s find out!