‘Big Brother 22’ episode 20 recap: Who won Head of Household puzzle comp on September 20? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Suffice it to say, Dani Briones‘ Head of Household reign last week on “Big Brother” was an unmitigated disaster. Because the Disruptor power and the Veto medallion were both used, Dani had to put up four houseguests for eviction: Ian Terry (who was evicted), Tyler Crispen (who survived the block), Kevin Campbell (who was saved by Da’Vonne Rogers‘ Veto) and David Alexander (who saved himself with the Disruptor). With Dani sitting out of the HOH puzzle competition, only nine players competed: Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo, Christmas Abbott, Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett, Tyler, Da’Vonne, Kevin and David. So who received this week’s HOH key, and which two contestants did they nominate for eviction?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 20 to find out what happened Sunday, September 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 22” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 19th episode, all Ian thought he needed was four votes to force Dani to break the tie in his favor. Ian had the votes of Da’Vonne, Kevin and David and thought he had Nicole’s vote, but he was blissfully unaware that his best friend had a bigger alliance and that they had no plans of keeping him in the house. “To see that it’s just a good plan and they got me, that’s awesome,” the former winner told Julie Chen Moonves after exiting the house. Aww, such a good sport! Who will become this week’s HOH? Let’s find out.

