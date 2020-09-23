‘Big Brother 22’ episode 21 recap: Did the Veto save Kevin or Da’Vonne on September 23? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Another week of “Big Brother,” another nomination for Kevin Campbell. The four-time nominee was put on the block alongside Da’Vonne Rogers (it’s only her second time) by Head of Household Memphis Garrett earlier this week, but the plan is for neither of them to actually go home. “They’re basically just pawns so I can backdoor David,” Memphis proclaimed about David Alexander, his nemesis in the game since week two. Even though the HOH shook David’s hand and promised he wouldn’t go up on the block, Memphis had no plans of honoring that deal. In other words, David needed to win the mid-week Veto competition if he hoped to stay in the game. So how’d it all play out?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 21 to find out what happened Wednesday, September 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 20th episode, the fallout from Ian Terry‘s eviction was super dramatic for the three people who voted to keep him: Da’Vonne, Kevin and David. They believed they had four votes and would force Dani Briones to break the tie, not knowing that the fourth person, Nicole Franzel, was actually working with a larger alliance in the house. Elsewhere in the episode, taco night ended with Cody Calafiore and Christmas Abbott being Have-Nots for the week, and they were not too happy about it.

