‘Big Brother 22’ episode 22 recap: Was Da’Vonne or Kevin evicted on September 24? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Thursday’s eviction episode of “Big Brother 22,” Head of Household Memphis Garrett had made peace with the failure of his plan to backdoor David Alexander. Remember he’d nominated David back in week two when he was HOH. Ever since, there has been no love lost between them. Memphis was stymied by Tyler Crispen, who won the Power of Veto but opted not to use it to throw a lifeline to one of the two nominees: Kevin Campbell and Da’Vonne Rogers.

While Kevin called himself the “Big Brother” phoenix, did he rise from the ashes of the eviction vote once again? Despite being an original nominee three times he has only faced the final vote once. One week he won the Veto and in the other it was Da’Vonne who rescued him. But her good karma may be running out. So who was voted out tonight: Kevin or Da’Vonne?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Big Brother: All-Stars" recap of Season 22, Episode 22 to find out what happened Thursday, September 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 21st episode, Da’Vonne and Kevin had hoped to save their lives in the game by winning Zingbot’s Veto, but fate had another plan in mind and Tyler prevailed. He chose to keep the noms the same, so now one of these two fan-faves will be headed to the jury house at the end of the hour. Also, who became the latest HOH during this exciting “All-Stars” season?

8:10 p.m. — Following the Veto meeting, the Committee is all pretty suspicious of Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel of working with Da’Vonne and Kevin. Da’Vonne is starting to feel like she’s losing herself in this game and feels like she’s allowed people to walk over her without speaking her mind. She thought being quiet would help her game, but holding herself back hasn’t helped. Dani is upset to lose Da’Vonne this week but doesn’t think she has the votes to save her. Da’Vonne refuses to give Cody Calafiore, Tyler or Enzo Palumbo the satisfaction of campaigning. Meanwhile, Kevin heads to the HOH room to talk with Memphis. Memphis tells Kevin he will be shocked if Da’Vonne stays this week.

8:15 p.m. — Kevin tells Da’Vonne he thinks Nicole was the person who voted out Ian, not David. Da’Vonne refuses to believe Nicole would lie to her and Kevin is getting frustrated. Da’Vonne heads straight to Nicole and asks her again, did she vote to keep Ian? Nicole lies again and Da’Vonne believes her. After Da’Vonne leaves, Nicole whispers to herself, “I’m gonna tell her. I just have to find the right time.”

