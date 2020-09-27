‘Big Brother 22’ episode 23 recap: Who won Head of Household and who played for money instead? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Get a good look at the remaining nine players in the “Big Brother 22” house, because they’re about to be whittled down to only six by the end of the week. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Before we can even talk about Thursday’s upcoming historic triple eviction, we must first find out who won Sunday’s Head of Household competition, where the houseguests were tempted with the opportunity to play for $10,000 instead. So who pocketed the power for week eight, and which two players did they nominate for eviction?

SEE ‘Big Brother’ slop: What are the ingredients and rules?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 23 to find out what happened Sunday, September 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 22” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 22nd episode, Da’Vonne Rogers was sent packing, which left only nine players in the house: Tyler Crispen, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Dani Briones, Christmas Abbott, Memphis Garrett, Enzo Palumbo, David Alexander and Kevin Campbell. On her way to the jury house, Julie Chen Moonves showed Da’Vonne her goodbye messages, with Tyler and Nicole copping to lying to her because they were in a bigger alliance. But enough about last week, let’s get this all-new HOH comp started!

8:03 p.m. – Following Day’s eviction, Nicole was proud of the fact that she didn’t vote to evict her since she had promised her as much on the first day. But her attempt to convince Christmas that she hadn’t voted to keep her didn’t work and then both she and Dani lied to each other about both voting to keep Day. What kind of game do these women think they’re playing?

8:06 p.m. – The next day Dani struggles with the decision to use her power to allow Memphis to play for HOH again. Nicole wants her to use it because it will make it harder for David or Kevin to win it and target her for eviction. That Dani isn’t jumping at the opportunity to help Nicole get in a better position rubs Nicole the wrong way because it makes it seem like Dani putting herself first and everyone else last. Cody also finds it alarming and so Dani’s position in the alliance continues to worsen.

8:09 p.m. – Dani decides to let Memphis in on her secret of having the power, but he’s hesitant for her to use it because it will make it seem like he used it on himself and making him a bigger target. But the conversation actually makes Dani think that she should use it so that the rest of The Committee sees it as her doing something selfless to help everyone in the alliance.

8:11 p.m. – And so the house is informed that the Replay power was used and that Memphis can play in the upcoming HOH. Memphis doesn’t let on that he didn’t use it for himself and privately confesses that he has no interest in winning again.

8:15 p.m. – For the “Going for the Green” comp, the players head to the backyard one by one. They get three balls to putt down one of two ramps — one toward HOH and one toward $10,000. Because they have three balls means they can shoot down both ramps, with the best score on each ramp getting that prize.

8:16 p.m. – Tyler was up first and shot for both, aiming to get the lowest score. He ended on 3 for money and 14 for HOH. Nicole only shot for HOH and ended on a 10. Memphis went for HOH, but with the intention of not winning and so when he got a 5 he threw it away and shot again for a final of 18. Kevin only shot for HOH and… threw away a 5 to just shoot it off the end and get a 0. Dani went for money twice and got a 3 and a 0 in HOH. David went only for HOH, but struggled on his first two shots and then ended with a 7. Christmas went for HOH with the intentions of nominating Dani and Nicole, but ended off the board for a 0. Enzo went for the money on all three shots, but ended off the board for a 0. Last up was Cody who wanted to win HOH for the sake of the alliance…

8:28 p.m. – Not knowing that his first shot of a 6 actually was good enough to win HOH, Cody threw it away for another shot. We didn’t get to see his secondary shots though, and instead were provided the results at the same time as the houseguests. Memphis revealed that two players tied for the money and would split it at $5,000 each, but not who. Christmas took it as a sign that there are players in her alliance that aren’t playing to protect the alliance. Next we got the reveal that Cody won HOH with a score of 2! That’s great news for Christmas and the solidification of the alliance, but devastating news for Kevin and David who believe him to be part of an unknown alliance that has been dominating the game.

8:32 p.m. – Tyler and Dani both lied to each other about being the ones to win money, but each knew that it must be kept a secret from everyone because otherwise it would be ammunition to target them in future weeks.

8:33 p.m. – Later in the HOH room, Dani and Enzo both asked Cody if he noticed that Christmas was mad that Cody won the comp, but Cody didn’t believe it and neither did Nicole. Dani tried to use that as a reason to get Cody to put her on the block and Cody didn’t seem opposed to the idea because he believes that had she won she probably would have nominated him alongside Dani.

8:41 p.m. – Enzo confessed to Cody about the second “Wise Guys” alliance in an effort to prove to him that it’s time to make a move against Christmas and Memphis instead of wasting time on David and Kevin. But while Cody agrees that Christmas needs to be evicted quickly, he said that his goal is for Kevin to go next and then Christmas next. That being said, Cody did want to make sure that he cuts Christmas off from Memphis so that all of his attention is to his final three with Enzo and himself, not with her.

8:47 p.m. – The next day Cody told Nicole that Kevin and David are going on the block and that his target is Kevin. He said that he does not want David to go home and so if Kevin comes off the block then he’d put Christmas up. Nicole was adamantly against that and said that it would be Cody doing Dani’s dirty work. But he told her that it’d be him doing it for himself because of what Enzo said about the other alliance. But Nicole said that her own relationship with Dani is rocky and that if Christmas goes home then Dani is going to start targeting Nicole instead of Christmas.

8:50 p.m. – A conversation between Cody and Kevin went sideways when Kevin told Cody that he’ll refuse to vote for the person that sends him home in the finals. Cody took it personal once Kevin made it sound like a “woe is me” moment and telling Cody that the world doesn’t revolve around him, all of which just strengthened Cody’s resolve to not only nominate him, but to target him for the eviction. Good on Kevin though for standing up to what has been a frustratingly unbreakable wall of an alliance by refusing to give them the satisfaction of a groveling-for-votes conversation.

8:56 p.m. – At the nomination ceremony, Cody revealed the photos of Kevin and David. Cody told Kevin that their conversation took a turn and David that things in the house have caused them to separate. Cody’s hope is that the two of them will remain on the block, but is ready to nominate Christmas as a replacement if he has to. Kevin knows that it’s clearly impossible to work with anyone left in the house and that his only hope is to help himself by winning POV.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “Big Brother” Season 22 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.