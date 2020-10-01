‘Big Brother 22’ episode 25 recap: Which 3 players went home during historic triple eviction? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Grab the popcorn, “Big Brother” fans, because we’re about to experience something we’ve never seen before: a triple eviction.

Heading into Thursday’s two-hour live episode, Kevin Campbell and David Alexander had both been nominated for eviction by Head of Household Cody Calafiore. After Cody won the OTEV Veto challenge he chose to keep his noms the same, meaning one of the two guys would be sent to the jury house first during the historic triple. But how did the rest of the episode play out? Did the Committee members finally turn on themselves, or did they successfully make it into the Final 6?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 25 to find out what happened Thursday, October 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 22” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 24th episode, Kevin gave his all in the Veto competition to try to save himself, while David instead chose to go for the $10,000 prize money. “Oh my goodness, did I make a mistake?” David later wondered after Cody informed him about how his move could be seen by the others. But enough about last night’s episode. Let’s focus on tonight’s triple eviction, where the cast of nine houseguests (Kevin, David, Cody, Enzo Palumbo, Tyler Crispen, Christmas Abbott, Memphis Garrett, Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel) will soon be whittled down to just six. Let’s go!

