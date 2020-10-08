‘Big Brother 22’ episode 28 recap: Was Christmas or Tyler evicted on October 8? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Last week on “Big Brother” the Committee alliance was finally forced to turn on itself, unanimously voting out Dani Briones during the triple eviction. Now either Christmas Abbott or Tyler Crispen will be the next person evicted from “All-Stars” and sent to the jury house, joining Dani, David Alexander, Kevin Campbell, Da’Vonne Rogers and Ian Terry. So how did Thursday’s live episode play out, and who ended up having a socially distanced conversation with Julie Chen Moonves?

SEE ‘Big Brother’ slop: What are the ingredients and rules?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 28 to find out what happened Thursday, October 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 22” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 27th episode, Head of Household Cody Calafiore proved his dominance yet again by claiming the Veto medallion. Obviously, he chose not to use it, so now one of his two nominees — Christmas or Tyler — will be sent packing. Elsewhere in the episode, Cody cemented his bonds with Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo while on the other side of the house both Christmas and Tyler fought to stay alive. Who will be evicted next? Let’s go!

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “Big Brother” Season 22 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.