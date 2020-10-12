‘Big Brother 22’ episode 29 recap: Who won Head of Household on October 12? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Monday’s Head of Household episode of “Big Brother 22,” only four people were eligible to compete in the challenge: Christmas Abbott, Memphis Garrett, Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo. Outgoing HOH Cody Calafiore watched from the sidelines as his fellow houseguests played in the aggravating competition in which they had to carefully stack all of their balls on their balance beam shovel without letting them fall. So who won HOH and which two houseguests did they nominate for eviction?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 29 to find out what happened Monday, October 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 28th episode, the players voted unanimously to send Tyler Crispen to the jury house instead of Christmas. The fan-fave surfer dude left in good spirits, later telling host Julie Chen Moonves that Memphis and Cody were “the strongest competitors and the biggest threats.” The HOH competition then began, with four players struggling to keep their shovels balanced while filling them with balls. Will tonight’s comp shake up the game at all? Let’s go!

