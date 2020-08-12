‘Big Brother 22’ episode 3 recap: Did the Veto save Keesha Smith or Kevin Campbell on August 12? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Big Brother 22” is just a week old, but we already have our first two targets for eviction: Keesha Smith and Kevin Campbell. These fan-faves from Season 10 and Season 11, respectively, found themselves on the block after Cody Calafiore won the Head of Household competition. Cody originally hoped to nominate Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina for eviction, but the dynamic duo was protected thanks to the Safety Suite twist. Did Wednesday’s Veto save either Keesha or Kevin from the block? If so, who did the HOH nominate in their place?

SEE ‘Big Brother’ slop: What are the ingredients and rules?

Below, check out our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 3 to find out what happened Wednesday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 22” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the second episode, Cody had his sights set on nominating “BB” legends Kaysar and Janelle. But his plans were derailed when Kaysar won the Safety Suite challenge and brought along Janelle as his plus-one. (Janelle now has to wear a yellow star costume as a punishment.) Feeling in danger, Kevin initiated an awkward conversation with Cody, but it was all for nought as he ended up on the block anyway. Will the Veto competition shake up this week’s nominations? Let’s go!

8:05 p.m. — Following the nomination ceremony, Cody confesses he has nominated Keesha and Kevin because he doesn’t have a solid relationship with either. Nicole Franzel was hoping Janelle and Kaysar were nominated because she doesn’t trust Nicole, but they are in the safety suite. Meanwhile, Kevin is embarrassed to be on the block this early, but he’s determined to put his feeling in a box and work his way out of this. Cody tells Kevin he’s safe this week and Kevin is hopeful but not sold.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “Big Brother” Season 22 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.