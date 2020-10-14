‘Big Brother 22’ episode 30 recap: Did the Veto save Christmas or Memphis on October 14? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

With her Head of Household victory earlier in the week, Nicole Franzel secured herself as one of the final four contestants on “Big Brother 22.” This former champion finally won a challenge when she needed it the most, and she chose to nominate Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett for eviction. In doing so, she kept Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo safe … at least for the time being. Wednesday’s episode featured a Veto competition, so there was still a chance one of Nicole’s close allies would be put up on the block during her reign simply because there weren’t any other people in the house. So did the Veto end up saving Christmas or Memphis from elimination?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 30 to find out what happened Wednesday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 29th episode, the houseguests gave it their all in the dreaded balance beam competition, where they had to place 25 pumpkins on their seesaw without losing any of them. Christmas and Memphis both came close to prevailing but dropped pumpkins, so Nicole was able to secure victory. Despite the duo coming to her individually and pleading their cases, Nicole had no intention of keeping them safe since previously Christmas voted for her and Memphis nominated her. Will tonight’s Veto shake up the game at all? Let’s find out!

8:07 p.m. — Following the nomination ceremony, Nicole confirms once again that Memphis is her target because he’s good at competitions and she doesn’t like him. Nicole pulls Christmas aside to assure her she’s not the target. Enzo and Cody are chuckling about how they’re the only two players left who haven’t been on the block. Despite what Nicole wants, Cody and Enzo actually have the voting power (assuming they stay off the block) so it’s really up to them who goes home. Memphis is not phased by his nomination and is certain Cody and Enzo will save him over Christmas. Both Memphis and Christmas are feeling safe, so someone could be in for a rude awakening.

8:10 p.m. — Enzo tells Nicole that he’s more scared of Memphis than Christmas. Later, Memphis mocks Christmas for having “no idea what’s going on.” Cody assures Memphis that he’s good, but he’s more loyal to Nicole and plans vote Memphis out if he doesn’t win the Veto.

8:20 p.m. — Things must be slow in the “BB” house because we’re being subjected to watching Enzo learn how to make tea. Later he talks to Christmas and she’s running through her “scenarios” to keep herself, Memphis and Enzo all safe. She wants Enzo to win the Veto to pull one of them off the block so Nicole is forced to nominate Cody. Enzo pretends he agrees, when in actuality his plan is to go to the end with Cody. Poor Christmas, at least she’s trying to play. Enzo heads up to the HOH room to tell Nicole he doesn’t trust Christmas. He spills the beans on everything Christmas said earlier to make Nicole doubt her. The problem for Enzo is that Nicole doesn’t care. She already knows Christmas is gunning for Cody, it’s the main reason she wants to keep her in the house.

8:25 p.m. — Christmas pays another visit to Nicole and asks if she’d be interested in a final two deal. Nicole said she felt betrayed after the triple eviction, but now that Christmas is on the block, they’re even and the slate is clean. Nicole is thrilled to secure her second final two deal (her first being with Cody). After doing all the boys’ bidding all season, Christmas doesn’t want to be plucked off at the end (even though she’s been dying to get Nicole out up until this point). Nicole feels good about the conversation and sitting next to Christmas at the end wouldn’t be terrible.

8:45 p.m. — It’s time to play for the Veto! “BB” comics are back and each player will have to find 16 “authentic” comics and “post them on their website.” Basically, they have to grab comics for each player and make sure it’s the one that matches the comic for that person secured to the wall. The differences are subtle, so it makes it difficult. Cody is still salty at Kaysar Ridha, bashing him and saying he doesn’t even deserve a comic (rolls eyes). Actually all of Cody’s comments are condescending and annoying. There’s just nothing enjoyable about listening to him throw shade. As for Enzo, he’s awful at this competition, as might be expected. Da’Vonne Rogers will be pleased to know her comic caused all kinds of problems for Christmas. Memphis is too winded to even win so I’m guessing this won’t work out well for him either. Nicole seemed to get through the comp pretty easily and I’d guess her or Cody will win this Veto.

8:55 p.m. — The results are in and Nicole annihilated the competition to win the Power of Veto. This leads Christmas to tears knowing that her partnership with Memphis is over. Christmas wants to see if Nicole would be open to a deal, but Memphis is too cocky to realize his game is in danger. He goes to grab some snacks. Meanwhile, Cody and Enzo are starting to realize that it’s not always smart to do whatever the HOH wants. It’s definitely in their best interest to keep Memphis, who they have a final three deal with, than Christmas, who wants them both gone. Finally, Christmas visits Nicole and tells her she doesn’t think Cody and Enzo will listen to her. Christmas isn’t sure Cody and Enzo will listen to Nicole, so why not take Christmas off the block and backdoor the only person who will beat all of them at the end? Cody. Nicole knows she can’t beat Cody, but she’s not ready to backdoor him. Her plan for now is to make sure Christmas stays without using the Veto.

8:59 p.m. — It’s time for the Veto meeting. As expected, Nicole has decided NOT to use the Power of Veto. Either Christmas or Memphis will be headed to the jury house on Thursday. Nicole’s game now hinges on Cody and Enzo going against their best interests and evicting Christmas. Will it happen? Find out on Thursday!

