‘Big Brother 22’ episode 33 recap: Did the Veto save Christmas or Nicole on October 21? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

When Enzo Palumbo won the “Knight Moves” Head of Household competition earlier in the week, he secured himself a place in the final three of “Big Brother 22.” The “Meow-Meow” later nominated Christmas Abbott and Nicole Franzel for eviction, but as we all know, this is the week where the Veto holder is actually the most powerful player in the game. Not only does this person automatically advance to the top three, but he or she also gets to cast the sole vote to evict. So who ended up winning the final Veto comp of Season 22: Enzo, Christmas, Nicole or Cody Calafiore?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 33 to find out what happened Wednesday, October 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 32nd episode, Cody tried to eliminate Christmas during the “Knight Moves” HOH comp and ended up handing Enzo an easy victory. Christmas later called out Cody for his actions and he played dumb, saying he only came after her because she was the first person to move — realistically, Cody is gunning for Christmas to be sent to the jury house. Enzo briefly considered naming Cody as a nominee to end his streak as never having been nominated, but in the end he chose to put up the two women instead. Will tonight’s final Veto shake up at the game at all? Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. – Following the nomination ceremony, Enzo confirms that he would like to see Nicole go home this week because he thinks Christmas would take him to the final two. Meanwhile, Christmas is sobbing even though it makes absolutely no difference whether it is her or Cody on the block. The Veto is all that matters. What is wrong with her? She sulks at the table while Nicole awkwardly peels potatoes. Then she moves into the bedroom and continues crying. What a mess.

8:25 p.m. – The final four are excited to learn they are about to experience a luxury competition: “Clash of the BB Comics.” Each player will have to draft four “BB” comics, after which the comics will face off in head to head battles. These battles will rage on until just one “BB” comic is left standing. The All-Star who drafted that comic will win $10,000. Random draws decide which comics face off and which comic wins each duel. Despite there being absolutely no skill or strategy involved, it was kind of fun to watch these weak animations fight. In the end, Nicole took home $10k when two of her draft pics ended up making the final. The official winner was Memphis Garrett’s comic, “MemFist.” Naturally, Christmas ran away to be alone with her tears.

