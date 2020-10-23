‘Big Brother 22’ episode 35 recap: Here’s everything that went down during Friday’s ‘special episode’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

At the end of Thursday’s live episode of “Big Brother,” Christmas Abbott said goodbye after Cody Calafiore cast the sole vote to evict. That meant only three people were left in the running to win the $500,000 prize: Cody, Enzo Palumbo and Nicole Franzel. The final Head of Household competition will begin during Monday’s episode, but before that fans were rewarded with what Julie Chen Moonves called a “special episode you do not want to miss” on Friday night. So what went down during this bonus hour of “BB22”?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 35 to find out what happened Friday, October 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 34th episode, the final three houseguests were named after Cody evicted Christmas. “I gave it a good, scrappy fight,” she joked as she met up with Julie for her exit interview. Following Christmas’ elimination, Julie surprised the others by letting them watch videos from their loved ones: Cody’s girlfriend, Enzo’s kids and Nicole’s fiance (Victor Arroyo from “BB18”). Cue the waterworks! With only three contestants left in the game, who do YOU think has played the best game?

