‘Big Brother 22’ episode 36 recap: Who won Part 1 of final Head of Household competition? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Last week on “Big Brother 22,” Christmas Abbott became the newest member of the jury thanks to Cody Calafiore, who cast the sole vote to evict. In doing so, he also cemented the final three houseguests of Season 22: Nicole Franzel, Cody and Enzo Palumbo. The last week inside the house will be chock-full of competitions, with the first part of the final Head of Household playing out on Monday night. The winner of this comp will advance automatically to Part 3 (which will air live on finale night), where they’ll face off against the winner of Part 2. So who took the early HOH lead during the penultimate “BB22” episode?

SEE ‘Big Brother’ slop: What are the ingredients and rules?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 36 to find out what happened Monday, October 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 22” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 35th episode, Cody, Enzo and Nicole took a trip down memory lane as they dined on surf and turf and sipped champagne. Among their many memories were some previously unseen moments, including Bayleigh Dayton‘s grueling tricycle punishment, Enzo’s failed attempts at becoming vegan, Cody learning what the word “ripe” meant and Nicole peeing her pants when Enzo pretended to leave the bathroom with toilet paper stuck in his pants. How will tonight’s HOH Part 1 competition change the game? Let’s go!

8:02 p.m. – In a bit of a surprise, Julie Chen Moonves is on deck for the night to steer us through this special episode that also includes commentary from the earliest evictees on who they think should win.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “Big Brother” Season 22 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.