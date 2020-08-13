‘Big Brother 22’ episode 4 recap: Was Kevin Campbell or Keesha Smith evicted on August 13? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

And just like that, “Big Brother’s” first live eviction episode of Season 22 has arrived. By the end of Thursday’s one-hour episode, was it Kevin Campbell or Keesha Smith who said goodbye to the house and hello (from six feet away) to Julie Chen Moonves? Both of these players were nominated earlier in the week by Head of Household Cody Calafiore, who had to scramble after his actual two targets — Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina — were protected by the Safety Suite twist. Gold Derby readers predicted that Keesha would be eliminated, but were they right?

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the third episode, Kevin felt alone in the house so he tried to find allies in Cody, Enzo Palumbo and Ian Terry. Keesha, meanwhile, didn’t seem to feel the need to campaign at all. Enzo, aka the Meow-Meow, ended up winning the first Veto of the season, but he decided not to use the power as he didn’t want to ruffle any feathers. Will Keesha’s lack of campaigning hurt her in the long run? And who will become the next Head of Household? Let’s go!

8:05 p.m. — As eviction looms, some players have already been building their army for the 3-month battle for a half million dollars. Kevin is hopeful he will survive this week because he’s been working on Cody and Enzo. Meanwhile, Keesha seems a little more broken and seems more concerned about being the first all-star to leave than campaigning. Get to work Keesha!

8:09 p.m. — Janelle knows it’s better for her game if Keesha stays, but she’s aware she will get in trouble if she campaigns too hard for her. Keesha has to save herself. Meanwhile, Memphis Garrett is upstairs forming an alliance with Cody (who hasn’t?) called “The Commission.” Down in the bedroom, Bayleigh Dayton and Tyler Crispin are making amends after their epic blowout from Season 20. Rather than staying enemies, they decide it’s better for their game to work together.

8:12 p.m. — Kevin is chatting up Nicole Anthony in the hammock. They form a final two alliance and seem to legitimately mean it. They consider themselves unicorns who can go to the end together. Up in the HOH room, Memphis wants to come up with a larger alliance with Cody that would include Christmas Abbott, Tyler, Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel. Cody agrees that this is a good group and tells Memphis to go spread the word. He is using Memphis as a shield. Everyone tells Memphis they’re on board, but as soon as he walked away, Nicole muttered, “I don’t want to be a part of that.”

8:18 p.m. — Janelle is giving Keesha a pep talk and tells her she needs to get seven votes to stay. She starts by letting Keesha know Tyler’s name is Tyler, not Taylor. Poor Keesha, she seems hopeless at this point. Meanwhile, the wheel of Cody’s alliances keeps spinning with Da’Vonne Rogers chatting him up. Da’Vonne suggests an alliance of herself, Cody and Enzo, but would like Cody to include Bayleigh in the mix. Cody likes “The Commission” with Memphis, but he wants side alliances. He likes Enzo a lot so this pitch from Da’Vonne is a great option for him. Up in the HOH room, this final four is solidified and it seems like a real possibility. They don’t think anyone will suspect a thing.

8:22 p.m. — Cody is putting his feelers out to see who the house wants evicted this week. Christmas thinks they should evict Kevin because Keesha is easier to beat. Most of the house thinks Kevin seems more loyal. They will just have to decide who is best for their game.

8:35 p.m. — The last time Keesha and Kevin played, they both made it to the final four. Tonight, one will be the first evicted. It’s time for the first vote and eviction! Keesha gets emotional and can feel negative energy around her. She wishes “most” of the players in the house the best of luck moving forward. Kevin thanked the house for helping him find his “inner light” and hopes they can all “shine bright together.” These weren’t terribly interesting or compelling pleas to stay, but it probably doesn’t matter at this point. The house unanimously votes to evict Keesha.

