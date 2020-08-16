‘Big Brother 22’ episode 5 recap: Which 2 houseguests did Memphis nominate for eviction? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Just minutes after “Big Brother’s” Keesha Smith was evicted by a unanimous 13-0 vote over Kevin Campbell, the season’s second Head of Household was crowned: Memphis Garrett. Since Memphis is aligned closely with last week’s HOH Cody Calafiore, it’s unlikely the house will see a big shakeup this week. Their six-person alliance, dubbed “The Commission,” also includes Christmas Abbott, Tyler Crispen, Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel, so this group will likely all sail through to next week. By the end of the episode, which two houseguests did Memphis nominate for eviction, and who won the Safety Suite competition?

Below, check out our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 5 to find out what happened Sunday, August 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the fourth episode, Keesha seemingly accepted her fate that she’d be the first person evicted from “BB22.” After the unanimous vote, she told host Julie Chen Moonves, “Nobody’s really playing yet, everybody’s laying low.” Meanwhile, Kevin was grateful his fellow players kept him in the house … at least for now. So how will Memphis use his Head of Household power? Let’s find out tonight!

