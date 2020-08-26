‘Big Brother 22’ episode 9 recap: Did the Veto save Janelle or Kaysar on August 26? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

To no one’s surprise, “Big Brother” legends Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha found themselves nominated for eviction at the end of Sunday’s episode. Head of Household Tyler Crispen wasn’t afraid of putting “Jaysar” up on the block, particularly after they made it clear they were coming after some of his “Commission” alliance members. Heading into the mid-week Veto episode, Janelle and Kaysar were hopeful they could save themselves, in which case Tyler has admitted he’d put up Da’Vonne Rogers as a replacement. So how did it all play out?

Below, check out our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 9 to find out what happened Wednesday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the eighth episode, the third and final Safety Suite competition of “BB22” commenced with Dani Briones, Enzo Palumbo, Memphis Garrett and Nicole Franzel all taking part. Enzo ended up winning the laser beam challenge, and he chose to make Christmas Abbott his plus-one for the week, much to Da’Vonne’s disappointment. What punishment will Christmas have to endure? And how will the Veto shake up the game, if at all? Let’s go!

