‘Big Brother’ season 22 finale recap: Did Nicole, Cody or Enzo win $500,000 grand prize? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After 85 days of eye-rollingly predictable evictions, “Big Brother 22” finally came to an end on Wednesday night with either Nicole Franzel, Cody Calafiore or Enzo Palumbo taking home the $500,000 prize. This “All-Stars” cycle was able to happen despite the coronavirus pandemic, as the 16 houseguests were quarantined before the game began and lived inside the “Big Brother” bubble for the duration of their stay. So who did the jury pick as the winner of Season 22, and who won the special $25,000 check as America’s Favorite Houseguest?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 37 to find out what happened Wednesday, October 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

9:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 36th episode, the final three competed in Part 1 of the last Head of Household competition. The zombie-themed endurance comp required the players to outlast the others on swings, with Nicole ultimately prevailing. Nicole advanced to Part 3, where she’ll take on the winner of Part 2, either Cody or Enzo. Whoever wins Part 3 will become the final HOH of Season 22 and cast the sole vote to evict, thereby naming who they get to sit next to in front of the jury. How will it all play out? Let’s go!

