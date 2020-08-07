‘Big Brother 22 spoilers’: Cody reconsidering Week 1 nominations after Safety Suite results

Can’t wait till Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who Head of Household Cody Calafiore is considering for the Week 1 nominations for eviction. We’ve been watching the live feeds since they were turned on at the end of Wednesday’s live move-in. Keep reading for “Big Brother” spoilers, including the results of the Safety Suite competition and what they mean for the developing alliances among the All-Stars competing on “BB22.”

Cody was the runner-up on season 16 of “Big Brother.” Not surprisingly, he has quickly aligned himself with Nicole Franzel, who also competed on that edition of the show. While she only placed an unlucky seventh that season, she returned two years later and won season 18.

Cody and Nicole F. number among the eight houseguests who have taken part in the long-running franchise in the last half dozen years. Conversely, the other eight date back to the early days of the show. That the two groups have already started to form alliances among themselves was to be expected.

Likewise, each side is sure try to pick off the other when it comes to evictions. Cody’s first thoughts on the Week 1 nominations were long-time pals Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina, Their friendship dates back to their times together on “Big Brother 6” and the first all-stars edition the following year. But Kaysar threw Cody’s plans into disarray by winning a spot in the Safety Suite and taking Janelle with him.

With those two houseguests immune from eviction, Cody has had to reconsider his strategy. As of this writing, his sights are set on two of the other veterans: Keesha Smith (season 10) and Kevin Campbell (season 11). We’ll be glued to the live feeds and will report back later today with Cody’s final decision on to the first two houseguests to nominate for eviction on “BB22.”

