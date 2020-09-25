You heard that right, ‘Big Brother’ fans: There’s a TRIPLE eviction on Thursday, October 1

At the end of this week’s live eviction episode of “Big Brother 22,” host Julie Chen Moonves shocked America with an announcement: next Thursday’s episode will be a triple eviction. That’s right, the number of players will drop from nine to six in a special live two-hour episode airing October 1 on CBS. So how will the historic night play out?

Here’s our educated guess. The episode will begin with the elimination of jury member #3, following Ian Terry and Da’Vonne Rogers. Then there will be a Head of Household competition, a nominations ceremony, a Veto challenge, a Veto meeting and a second live eviction. The pattern will then repeat itself all over again, with a third person leaving at the end of the second hour.

SEE ‘Big Brother’ slop: What are the ingredients and rules?

That means the following nine players are all eligible to be voted out during the triple eviction, regardless of who might temporary hold the Head of Household key: Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo, Tyler Crispen, Christmas Abbott, Memphis Garrett, Dani Briones, Nicole Franzel, David Alexander and Kevin Campbell.

Leading up to next Thursday’s chaos, the remaining players will interact with a “BB” legend who’s “moved in” next door: Dr. Will Kirby. He won Season 2 of CBS’s reality TV show in 2001 and returned for the first “All-Stars” edition in Season 7, which was won by his “Chilltown” alliance buddy Mike “Boogie” Malin. Will has been tapped to host the Head of Household and the Veto competitions throughout this week.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “Big Brother” Season 22 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.