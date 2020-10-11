Bill Burr ‘SNL’ monologue tackles COVID, Rick Moranis, cancel culture, Pride Month [WATCH]

Comedian and actor Bill Burr hosted the second episode of Season 46 of “Saturday Night Live.” This was the star’s first time hosting the NBC sketch comedy series and he brought his standup sensibility to his monologue. Wielding a microphone, Burr began his monologue talking about those who are choosing not to wear masks and how it might not be such a bad thing, encouraging people to “take out your grandparents, take out your weak cousin with the asthma” if they’re so willing to be ignorant about the pandemic. Watch the “SNL” video above.

Much of the monologue consisted of Burr’s provocative observational humor, saying “New York is back, baby” while discussing the news of actor Rick Moranis being punched in the face. In an increasingly sanitized New York City, Burr noted that “the universe has to balance itself.”

He also talked about one of the more common topics in comedy today, cancel culture. Of people now trying to cancel John Wayne, Bill quipped, “God did that 40 years ago.” He went on to observe that white women have hijacked the woke movement and admitted he had only just now heard of Pride Month. He argued that the whole month of June was a bit too long for “a group of people who were never enslaved,” compared to the short, chilly month of February for Black History Month.

Opinions on the monologue were extremely polarized, both in the audible reactions from the live studio audience and the response on Twitter. What did YOU think?

Burr just earned rave reviews for his role in the new Judd Apatow film “The King of Staten Island,” starring “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson. He also appeared in an episode of the Emmy-winning series “The Mandalorian” and continues to write and lend his voice to his Netflix animated comedy “F Is for Family,” which was just renewed for a fifth and final season.

