2020 Billboard Music Awards: Make your predictions in top categories now

Billboard announced the 2020 nominees for its annual Billboard Music Awards on September 22, and now you can make your predictions in 15 top categories here in our predictions center. So who will the biggest winners be when they’re announced on Wednesday, October 14?

Post Malone leads all nominees with 16 bids including Top Artist. This is his third year in a row in the double digits after earning 13 nominations in 2018 and 12 in 2019. But despite all those nominations his only past victory was Top Rap Song for “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage in 2018. Can he collect more hardware this time around? For Top Artist he’s up against Billie Eilish (12 noms), Khalid (12 noms), Taylor Swift (six noms) and the Jonas Brothers (four noms).

There are a few important things to remember when trying to forecast these winners. Similar to other music kudos like the American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, these prizes are based on popularity. But only three awards are decided by fans voting directly (Top Collaboration, Top Social Artist and Billboard Chart Achievement). The rest are based on the metrics that Billboard uses to decide its charts from week to week: record sales, radio airplay, online streams, touring and social engagement.

It’s also important to note that these awards were postponed. They were originally scheduled for April, but while they were pushed back to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the eligibility period remained the same. So these awards are considering commercial music achievements from March 23, 2019, through March 14, 2020. That means music released after that won’t count towards these results; Swift’s massive surprise album “Folklore,” for instance, isn’t relevant to her nominations this year, except in fan-voted categories where music listeners can consider whatever they want.

So with all that in mind, who do you think will be the big winners at the BBMAs?

Be sure to make your Billboard Music Award predictions so that Hollywood insiders can see this year’s contenders are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join the discussion on this and more taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.