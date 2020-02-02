Will Grammy sensation Billie Eilish top the musical highlights from last year’s Oscars — and does she belong there? [POLL]

Mere days after Billie Eilish made history while dominating the stage at the Grammys, the Oscar ceremony organizers recruited the 18-year-old whiz kid to perform on this year’s show on February 9 on ABC.

The “Bad Guy” songstress won five Grammys on Sunday, January 26: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Album (“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go”) and Best New Artist. That is quite an achievement for an artist who turned 18 last December. Eilish even manage to outdo Taylor Swift‘s 10-year record of being the youngest Album of the Year winner for 2010’s “Fearless” when she was 20.

The singer-songwriter, who became the first artist born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 album, is also the youngest artist to be tapped to write and record a James Bond theme song for the upcoming “No Time to Die.” That makes the teen sensation already Hollywood adjacent — sort of. Already, Oscarologists are predicting her effort will follow the trajectory of Adele‘s “Skyfall” and Sam Smith‘s “Writing on the Wall” for “Spectre” and make her the next musical artist to win for a James Bond anthem.

With the Oscars going hostless once again for its 92nd celebration, there is more room for musical entertainment beyond the nominated original songs. Last year, Queen and frontman Adam Lambert provided a rousing if brief opening for the show in honor of the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

But there is some pushback on social media about whether this teen sensation should perform on a show dedicated to cinematic achievements. However, given that Oscar is hungry for eyeballs — especially young ones — in their audience, this might be a just a ploy to boost ratings:

There is a good chance she could sing during the In Memoriam segment, which would make sense ceremony-wise and seems appropriate given the circumstances.

Besides, it would be hard to beat last year’s most magical musical moment last year was when the co-stars of “A Star Is Born,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, cozily reunited behind a Steinway piano onstage. Their rendition of the night’s trophy-winning original song “Shallow” re-sparked the intimate chemistry they brought to their passionate yet tragic romance on the big screen.

All five of the nominated original songs will be done live this year, unlike last time when Kendrick Lamar and SZA declined the chance to perform “All the Stars” from “Black Panther.” The lineup of singers: Randy Newman, “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”; Elton John, “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”; Chrissy Metz,”I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”; Idina Mezel and Aurora, “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”; and Cynthia Erivo, “Stand Up”from “Harriet.”

Take the poll below and tell us whether Eilish will be a welcome addition to the Oscar ceremony or will she detract from a show meant to celebrate cinematic achievements? Share any other thoughts in the comment section about whether she actually belongs on a show that is celebrating cinematic achievements.

