Billie Eilish premieres ‘No Time to Die’ music video, featuring James Bond’s love story with Lea Seydoux [WATCH]

It’s been a while since we first heard Billie Eilish‘s song “No Time to Die” from the James Bond action film of the same name. It was released in February, back when we expected the film to open a couple of months later in April. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the film’s delay. Now it’s scheduled to open in November, and October 1 brought us Eilish’s official music video for the song. Watch it above.

Eilish wrote the song with her usual musical collaborator, her brother Finneas. The track was produced by Finneas and Stephen Lipson with orchestral arrangement by the film’s composer, Hans Zimmer. And the music video highlights the song’s rueful romantic themes (“Was I stupid to love you? / Was I reckless to help? / Was it obvious to everybody else? / That I’d fallen for a lie”) with footage from the movie showcasing the love story between Bond (Daniel Craig) and Dr. Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux).

Seydoux herself commented back in March, “There’s a lot of emotion in this Bond. It’s very moving … I bet you’re going to cry. When I watched it, I cried, which is weird because I am in it.”

Just by writing and recording a Bond theme, Eilish made history as the youngest artist ever to do so. And she could potentially be the youngest ever to win an Oscar for songwriting (she’ll be 19 by the time awards are handed out next April). It used to be that the motion picture academy wouldn’t give this franchise the time of day for its music, but that changed in recent years. The last two Bond themes both won Oscars for Best Original Song: Adele‘s title song from “Skyfall” (2012) and Sam Smith‘s “The Writing’s on the Wall” from “Spectre” (2015).

What do you think of the video for “No Time to Die” and what it suggests about possible heartbreak in the film itself?

