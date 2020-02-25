Billie Eilish (‘No Time to Die’): Readers say she’ll be nominated at Oscars 2021, but how many think she’ll win? [POLL RESULTS]

Billie Eilish recently released her title song from the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die” (watch her Brit Awards performance of the song above). So we asked readers if they think she’s bound for Oscar in 2021. Most of them say she’ll be nominated, but they don’t agree on whether she’ll win. Scroll down to see our complete poll results at the bottom of this post.

A whopping 80% of respondents say Eilish will be nominated for Best Original Song, while only 20% expect her to be snubbed entirely. But those 80% of readers are split right down the middle: 40% say she’ll win, but the other 40% expect her to be nominated but lose.

The last two Bond themes in a row won the Oscar: Adele‘s “Skyfall” (2012) and Sam Smith‘s “Writing’s on the Wall” from “Spectre” (2015). But before Adele no Bond theme had ever won, so were those two wins aberrations or the start of a trend?

If it is a trend, then Eilish would fit right into it — eerily so. Adele won her Oscar the year after she swept the Grammys with her blockbuster album “21,” including Album of the Year and Record and Song of the Year for “Rolling in the Deep.” The exact same thing happened for Smith, who had just won Record and Song of the Year for “Stay with Me” before his Oscars windfall.

As luck would have it, Eilish herself just swept the Grammys, winning all of the top categories for her album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and its hit single “Bad Guy.” She even performed at the Oscars this year, singing The Beatles‘ “Yesterday” for the “In Memoriam” segment. She thought she “bombed” that performance, but she just may get another chance on the Oscars stage.