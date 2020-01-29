Billie Eilish will perform at the Oscars just 2 weeks after her Grammys coronation

Billie Eilish is certainly in high demand. On January 29 she and the motion picture academy announced that she will give a “special performance” during the 92nd Annual Oscars telecast on Sunday night, February 9. Scroll down to see her Twitter announcement, and click above to see the full list of performers and presenters who have been announced for the ceremony.

Eilish just made history at the Grammy Awards on January 26 by winning Album of the Year (“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”), Record and Song of the Year (“Bad Guy”) and Best New Artist. Only one other artist in history has ever won those top four awards in a single night: Christopher Cross in 1981. At age 18, she also became the youngest Album of the Year winner of all time and the second youngest Song and New Artist champ. She won Best Pop Album too, bringing her to a grand total a five awards.

The teenage breakout star also made history when it was announced that she will be providing the theme song for the next James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” which makes her the youngest artist ever to write and perform a Bond theme. It just so happens that the last two Bond movies, “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015), both won Oscars for their theme songs. And it just so happens that the winning songwriters for both had just come off of big Grammy sweeps — Adele for “Skyfall” and Sam Smith for “The Writing’s on the Wall” from “Spectre.”

So in addition to performing at the Oscars in 2020, she could return to the academy’s stage in 2021, where she might make history yet again as the youngest person ever to win Best Original Song. For that matter, she’d be the youngest ever to win an Oscar in a non-acting category. And she could do all that before she even turns 20.

