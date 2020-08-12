Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Billy Crudup is entering “The Morning Show” episode “Chaos Is the New Cocaine” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This program streamed November 1 and was the third episode of the first season for the Apple TV+ show.

In this installment, Cory (Crudup) sees the bombshell announcement about Bradley joining as the show’s co-anchor as an opportunity to reinvent the program. He wants her to start the following Monday, not giving the team much time to prepare.

This marks the first career Emmy nomination for Crudup. For this 2020 contest, he is competing against his co-star Mark Duplass, “Succession” co-stars Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen, past winners Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) plus previous nominee Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”).

