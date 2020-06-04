Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’) is Emmy-bound for Apple following successful precursor awards run

One of the most pleasant surprises of this past TV season was Billy Crudup‘s performance as Cory Ellison, a freshman network executive, on “The Morning Show.” The versatile performer received precursor nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards (which he won) for the Apple TV+ drama series, with the Emmys up next. Will Crudup soon be anointed by the TV academy as Best Drama Supporting Actor? According to Gold Derby’s Emmy Experts from major media outlets, that’s a no-brainer.

As of this writing, 22 out of 23 Experts predict Crudup will receive an Emmy nomination, with these eight picking him to win: Jen Chaney (Vulture), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly), Robert Rorke (Various), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine). That puts him in second place to take the trophy, behind only Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”) who has the support of nine Experts.

On the surface Cory starts out as a slimy, suit-wearing television executive who’s out for blood, but he quickly endears himself to audiences thanks in part to his soft spot for Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon). His brother-sister relationship with the fish-out-of-water anchor is one of the best things about “The Morning Show,” which broke onto the scene last November as the flagship series from Apple TV Plus.

Throughout the season Crudup shares several memorable moments with Jennifer Aniston, who portrays established anchor Alex Levy, as they bicker over who really holds the power at “TMS.” Fearing she’s losing the battle, Alex makes a shocking announcement that throws Cory and the entire network into chaos. The headstrong characters later make up by performing a now-viral duet of the “Sweeney Todd” show tune “Not While I’m Around.”

“The Morning Show” tells the story of a popular AM news program that’s hit with a sexual harassment scandal, with Bradley soon joining Alex at the anchor desk, replacing the disgraced Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell). The core four actors were all recognized by fall awards groups, with Crudup getting in at SAG and winning at Critics’ Choice, Aniston scoring a bid at the Golden Globes and winning at SAG, Witherspoon nabbing a Golden Globe nomination and Carell competing at the Screen Actors Guild.

The Experts’ six predictions for Best Drama Supporting Actor are: Banks, Crudup, Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”), David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) and Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”). See more Emmy odds and rankings.

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions