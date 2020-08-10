Billy Porter (‘Pose’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Billy Porter is entering the “Pose” episode “Love’s in Need of Love Today” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actor. This program aired July 23, 2019 and was the sixth episode of the second season for the FX show.

In this installment, Pray Tell (Porter) is hospitalized after a bad reaction to AZT and has unexpected visitors. Blanca tells the cabaret audience she is HIV-positive before performing with Pray Tell on the episode’s title song by Stevie Wonder.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Porter won the Emmy for this category last year on his only other career nomination. For this 2020 contest, he is competing against past winners Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Brian Cox (“Succession”) and Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), previous nominee Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”) and rookie contender Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

