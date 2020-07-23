Billy Porter (‘Pose’) on no longer playing ‘second banana to somebody else’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

Billy Porter plays the emcee Pray Tell on the FX drama series “Pose,” which returned for Season 2 last year. The role won him an Emmy for the first season, making him the first openly gay Black man to win the award for Best Drama Actor.

Porter recently spoke with Gold Derby contributing writer Kevin Jacobsen about what changed between Season 1 and Season 2 of “Pose,” getting to break new ground and his recollections of Emmy night one year later. Watch the exclusive interview above and read the complete transcript below.

Gold Derby: I wanted to know, first off, going into Season 2, the first season had already aired, people loved it. Critics raved about it and your performance. What was the atmosphere on set for that second season compared to the first? Did it feel different in any way?

Billy Porter: Yeah, it was very… you know, the gratitude to be living in a time where this particular story can be told in this mainstream way is such a gift. It’s such a blessing. As a 50-year-old queer man who came out in the ‘80s, there’s no context for “Pose.” There was no context to dream about a character like Pray Tell. There was no context for this. I’m so grateful to have lived long enough to see the day where I can be a part of this. It’s life-altering.

GD: And Season 2 really finds Pray Tell taking on a more active role in ACT UP and really saying enough is enough after seeing so many friends in his community die and also balancing some of the relationships with the elders of the community and the newer generation. Can you just talk about charting out Pray Tell’s journey in Season 2 and what choices you made as an actor to really stay true to who he is, but also to show that he is changing?

BP: I have to say that having lived it, all you have to do is show up. The scripts are coming from the people who they should be coming from, whether it’s Janet Mock, Steven Canals, Our Lady J, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk. The voice is authentic and when you are blessed with that kind of material, all you gotta do is show up. The path was charted for me in such a profound and interesting and direct way.

GD: And Episode 6 is the one where Pray Tell collapses at the ball and has to be taken to the hospital and he’s really confronting his own mortality. So what was it like just filming that episode in particular for you?

BP: I called on the memory of the people I lost specifically. I spent a lot of time in those hospital rooms on the other side, on the healthy side. I spent a lot of times watching a lot of my friends not make it to 30. To be able to tell that story of a group of people who the world very often actively tries to forget is such a gift. I just can’t say it enough. It’s such a gift. And I feel the presence. I felt the presence of my friends saying, “Thank you. Thank you for remembering. And thank you for telling this story.”

GD: Yeah, and you also have such a fun dynamic with Candy, Angelica Ross, and that fourth episode, “Never Knew Love Like This Before” is so beautiful and Pray Tell gets the opportunity to spar with her a little more, but also speaks very beautifully about her at the funeral. Can you just tell us about that very complicated relationship that they have and just what it was like working with Angelica Ross?

BP: Well, first of all, Angelica Ross is a rock star. She is such a wonderful scene partner to spar with because she fears nothing. She’s fearless. She gives zero Fs about anything. And that is the greatest kind of scene partner to work with. What I loved about how they teased out the emotional place for Pray Tell in relation to her is his fear of his own true authenticity. He fears the reaction from the outside world. He fears that he will be rejected. He has so much fear and she doesn’t. And he realizes this in that episode and really grounds himself and gives her those props. Ultimately, Candy empowered Pray Tell to make different decisions in his life, decisions that he may not have made had he not known her.

GD: And you also have a sex scene in Season 2.

BP: Stop it! (Laughs,)

GD: (Laughs.) Pray Tell and Ricky getting very intimate. There’s this beautiful lingering shot of them in bed together. Can you just speak to the significance of that scene for you and maybe just even the response from fans to that moment?

BP: OK, first of all, I have to preface this with saying that at 49 years old I experienced my first romantic relationship ever. When you’re gay and trying to be in this business for a very long time, they cut our dicks off. That’s the only way that they could experience us because for whatever reason, when you’re LGBTQ, everybody wants to be in your bedroom. Get out of my bedroom and y’all will be fine. So to have this moment, I have never been so terrified in my life (laughs). I’ve never experienced… I don’t even know. It’s like it cracked open a sexuality in me that I’ve always had a hard time accessing, especially as an actor. My role, my archetype for a very long time was the magical Black fairy clown who sprinkles healing dust over everybody. But like, there was never really a place for my story, for my humanity. It was always being the second banana to somebody else, to somebody else’s real journey. Generally white people. I dove into it. It’s still hard for me! I only watched it once. I don’t watch myself very often. I’ve only watched Season 2 one time, which was when it aired. I just remember looking at it and wanting to cover my eyes. I looked at it through my fingers. I have a lot of insecurities like a lot of people. But that’s what the moment is about. That’s what the moment is about. So I just tried to lean into that and let it be (laughs). I don’t really pay a lot of attention to what people think about the work, because that can affect the work adversely, whether it’s good news or bad news. It can affect it in not such a great way. So I try to stay away from that so I can just be free.

GD: That makes a lot of sense. Well, just like Season 1, you spend quite a lot of screen time on the show with Mj Rodriguez and the two of you are almost the parents of the House Evangelista. The season ends with the two of you taking in a pair of homeless teenagers and you’re just such a great pairing. What is that relationship like between the two of you, especially now that you’ve gotten to really explore your characters more in Season 2?

BP: Well, it’s interesting because she’s just like my little sister. I met Mj in 2010 when I was the associate director of the Off-Broadway revival of “Rent,” where Mj had not transitioned yet and was playing the role of Angel. So to watch her flourish and grow and become the butterfly that she has become and carrying the humanity of this show and thereby really speaking directly to the trans community, it really just warms my heart and she’s my girl. Any time I’m in a scene with her, it’s like being in a scene with my sister. It’s like being in a scene with my best friend, and I hope that that comes through. I think it does.

GD: Yeah, definitely. I know we don’t have a lot of time left. I know you’re in a bit of a bind, but just one last before you go, I wanted to just go back to last year for a bit. Your big Emmy win for her Best Lead A tor in a Drama Series, you had that beautiful quote from James Baldwin about vomiting up the filth you had been taught about yourself. When you look back on that night and getting that recognition from your peers, I mean, what was that night like for you?

BP: You know, I’m speechless. And I wrote that speech so that I wouldn’t be speechless if it happened. I still marvel at the truth that when you speak life into yourself, when you stand inside of your own truth, when you own your authenticity no matter what anybody on the outside says, great things happen. Great things happen.