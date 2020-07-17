Can ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ upset to win Emmy for Best Variety Sketch Series? These Experts say yes

Can “A Black Lady Sketch Show” break into the Emmy race for Best Variety Sketch Series? The race is tighter than ever because of the new rules the television academy just instituted. The number of nominees in any given category is now determined by the number of submissions, and in this case that means fewer nomination slots than in years past — four, to be exact. But a few of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed say that it won’t just be nominated, it’ll win too.

That may seem like a tall order against “Saturday Night Live,” which won Best Variety Sketch Series for the last three years in a row and tends to rack up double-digit nominations. But “SNL’s” Emmy supremacy isn’t a given. In fact, its dominance is a pretty recent phenomenon. Back when sketch and talk shows were combined “SNL” regularly lost to programs like “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “The Colbert Report.” And when the two kinds of variety series were finally split up in 2015, “SNL” lost the first two sketch prizes to “Inside Amy Schumer” (2015) and “Key and Peele” (2016).

“SNL” didn’t start steamrolling until 2017, powered in large part by its political satire amid the rise of Donald Trump. We’re in another election year now, but the coronavirus forced “SNL” and other TV shows into quarantine this spring where it wasn’t able to do as much up-to-the-minute commentary. So perhaps that opens the door for “Black Lady Sketch Show,” which received rave reviews last summer.

As of this writing Jen Chaney (Vulture), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Tim Gray (Variety) and Robert Rorke say it will topple “SNL” this time. So do two of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy nominees. Are they right to go against the grain and predict an upset winner in this contest? Or is “SNL” still too big to fail?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?