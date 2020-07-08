‘Black Mirror’ switching Emmy categories could help guest star Andrew Scott — just ask Jessica Lange (‘AHS’)

Last year the TV academy forced FX’s “American Horror Story” to submit in the drama categories for the first time, since the “Apocalypse” season contained continuing storylines and characters from both “Murder House” and “Coven.” Because of the switcheroo, “AHS” scream queen Jessica Lange was able to nab an Emmy nomination in Best Drama Guest Actress — a category she wouldn’t have been eligible for had the show stayed as a limited series. (Lange lost to Cherry Jones for “The Handmaid’s Tale.”) At this year’s Emmys, the exact same thing could happen to Andrew Scott for his one-and-done role on Netflix’s “Black Mirror.”

Because none of the Season 5 entries of “Black Mirror” — “Smithereens,” “Striking Vipers” and “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” — are long enough to compete in Best TV Movie (the new rule is 75 minutes), the program has been forced into Best Drama Series. That means Scott is now eligible to try his luck in the guest star category, a first for “Black Mirror.” Scott could have also been placed in lead or supporting for “Smithereens” as there’s no rule disqualifying him from competing there, but the Netflix campaign team settled on guest.

Since “Black Mirror” first broke through at the Emmys three years ago it’s been unstoppable in Best TV Movie, winning thrice for “San Junipero” (2017), “USS Callister” (2018) and “Bandersnatch” (2019). In addition, two actors have been nominated for their work on the show: Jesse Plemons (“USS Callister”) for Best Movie/Limited Actor and Letitia Wright (“Black Museum”) as Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress.

In “Black Mirror: Smithereens,” Scott takes on the role of Chris, a rideshare driver in London who wants revenge for his fiance’s death. Chris soon kidnaps Jaden (Damson Idris), a social media intern, in order to speak with the company’s CEO (Topher Grace), whom he believes needs to take responsibility for what happened to his fiance.

SEE 2020 Emmy Best Drama Series Predictions

Based on the predictions of Gold Derby’s Emmy Experts, Scott is the front-runner to win Best Drama Guest Actor. He has the support of these 14 (out of 27) prognosticators: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Chris Harnick (E!), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com), Ben Travers (Indiewire) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone).

As for the other Experts, here is how their Emmy predictions fall:

*8 predict Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”): Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Ed Martin (Media Village), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Ken Tucker (Yahoo) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

*2 predict Jason Bateman (“The Outsider”): Jen Chaney (Vulture) and Eric Deggans (NPR).

*2 predict Charles Dance (“The Crown”): Delaina Dixon (unaffiliated) and Mary Murphy (Gold Derby).

*1 predicts Asante Blackk (This Is Us): Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine).

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions