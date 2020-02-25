Blake Shelton is still not over losing ‘The Voice’ last year to Kelly Clarkson: ‘We may need a recount’

“I realize I lost last season and I’m still looking into that,” Blake Shelton proclaimed during Monday’s Season 18 premiere of “The Voice.” He then jokingly added, “We may need a recount.”

As a refresher, Blake’s final artist last year was rocker Ricky Duran, who ultimately placed second to country singer Jake Hoot of Team Kelly Clarkson. But don’t worry, Blake — you’re still the winningest coach in “The Voice” history, having taken home six championships for Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13).

Now that Season 18 has begun, Blake announced he’s here to “reclaim my title” following last year’s upset. He’s off to a great start, as the first artist of 2020, Todd Tilghman, ended up picking Blake after all four coaches turned their chairs around. “I think Todd is special and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the finale,” Blake said after Todd chose him to be his coach. “He’s got a great voice and he’s got a lot of drive.”

Todd’s performance of Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band‘s “We’ve Got Tonight” was pitch perfect (watch above). There was a special rasp to his voice that had all of the coaches — Kelly, Nick Jonas and John Legend — trying their hardest to woo him to their teams. As it turns out, Todd is a 41-year-old father of eight who had never performed publicly outside of his church.

“I don’t want to brag, but Nick is the new guy,” Blake later added. “He’s a rookie coach. And it’s important for the other coaches to know who the champ is.” For his part, Nick admitted that he chose Blake because he felt he had a “relatable personality.”

The other coaches all had a big laugh over the fact that Blake was the only one who didn’t try to use the “church” angle to try to convince Todd to join their teams. “I figured it out — he’s trying to save your soul,” Kelly told Blake with a chuckle.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions