Blake Shelton gets 2 more artists on his ‘The Voice’ Season 18 team: Jon Mullins and Jacob Daniel Murphy

Tour our photos above for a closer look at Team Blake Shelton‘s current artists for “The Voice” Season 18, including the two newest additions as of Monday’s episode: Jon Mullins and Jacob Daniel Murphy. By the end of the blind auditions, Team Blake will consist of 10 total artists. Will any of these contestants give Blake his seventh victory as a coach? He previously prevailed with Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13). See the new artists’ official NBC bios below.

Jon Mullins

Age: 32

Hometown: Lynchburg, Virginia

Residence: Nashville, Tennessee

Jon was inspired to start singing in high school. He auditioned for an a cappella group and quickly became one of the leads. Soon thereafter, he started playing guitar and writing songs. Jon went on to study vocal performance in college, where he met his wife, Whitney. They later moved to Nashville so Jon could pursue his music and build their life together. Four years ago, Whitney hit her head during a fall and lost 60% of her speech and motor skills. Jon put everything on hold to help her through rehab, and over the last three years she has improved greatly. Inspired by his wife’s strength, Jon has since gotten back to his music.

Jacob Daniel Murphy

Age: 27

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Residence: North Hollywood, California

Jacob grew up around all types of music in a loving home that he describes as a “culture pot” with a Filipino mother and a Mexican/Irish father. He also comes from a family of military men, but considers himself more of an artist. Jacob, who is unapologetically himself, recently came out as gay and is obsessed with everything ’90s – from music to fashion. He moved to Los Angeles in 2016 and landed a job at a recording studio to learn the ropes of the music industry. Jacob has since decided to focus on his own music and comes to “The Voice” to see if he has what it takes to make music a full-time career.

