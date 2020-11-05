Bob Saget (‘The Masked Singer’ Squiggly Monster) unmasked interview: ‘I get to be part of your joy and it’s needed so bad’ [WATCH]

It was a good night for the panelists on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and guest panelist Wayne Brady all correctly predicted that comedian Bob Saget was the goofy singer behind the Squiggly Monster mask. Nicole Scherzinger was the only panelist left in the dust when she suggested Gary Cole was the googly-eyed beast. Watch the Squiggly Monster sing “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by the Rolling Stones above.

“What you guys do here is why I wanted to do this,” the “Full House” actor revealed during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “We’re all going through a tough time. I get to be part of your joy and it’s needed so bad. They said, ‘You want to be Squiggly Monster?’ They sent me a picture and I said, ‘Yeah!'”

Along with his quirky sense of humor and familiar voice, the panelists were able to solve the mystery behind Squiggly Monster’s identity with the help of hints from his clue packages. The “slips and falls” in Squiggly Monster’s package were clues to Bob hosting the TV show “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” The “1/100 Lives” was a clue to the Primetime game show “1 vs. 100” that Bob hosted.

Bob and Ken had been communicating about “The Masked Singer” over texts, but the continuously off-base panelist had no idea his friend had agreed to do the show. “Ken’s been texting me, ‘Hey, would you ever want to come by?'” Bob explained. “And I went, ‘No, I’m really busy.'” Then Ken revealed that Bob was one of his biggest supporters when he started out doing comedy at The Laugh Factory many years ago.

Bob was the second singer eliminated from Group C, following TV host Wendy Williams (Lips). Broccoli, Jellyfish and Mushroom will now advance to the Group C finals. The top three from Group A are Popcorn, Snow Owls and Sun. Remaining from Group B are Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent and Whatchamacallit. Did you guess Bob Saget was hiding behind the Squiggly Monster mask?

