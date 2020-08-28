Will ‘BoJack Horseman’ FINALLY get what it deserves? It has never won an Emmy, and this is its last chance

“BoJack Horseman” is nominated for Best Animated Program at the Emmys for its penultimate episode, “The View from Halfway Down.” The series concluded its run in January after six critically acclaimed seasons on Netflix, but it has never actually won at these awards. Will it finally get its due as it leaves the airwaves?

The series, about a horse actor who’s washed up after starring in a hit TV show in the 1980s and 1990s, debuted in 2014 and has won four Critics’ Choice Awards (twice in 2016 when there were two ceremonies that year, then again in 2019 and 2020) and two Writers Guild Awards. Our users even named it the Best Animated Series of the Decade at the Gold Derby Awards. But it has only earned three Emmy noms.

It broke through in 2017 with a voice-acting nomination for Kristen Schaal. Then it finally earned its first bid for Best Animated Program in 2019 for the episode “Free Churro,” but lost to longtime Emmy favorite “The Simpsons.” Now it’s nominated in that category for only the second time. It’s up against “The Simpsons” again this year, but this time we think “BoJack” will get the better of it.

As of this writing, most of the Expert journalists we’ve polled say the cult hit series will finally win. So do all of the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby. “BoJack” is also backed by the majority of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Creative Arts Emmy winners, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best predictions scores when you combine the last couple of years’ results.

A win for the series would also put an overdue Emmy in the hands of Will Arnett, who is an executive producer in addition to voicing the title role. This is his seventh career nomination, but he has yet to win in any category despite previous noms for acting and producing. Actor Aaron Paul is also nominated as an executive producer. He won three Emmys for acting in “Breaking Bad,” and he contends twice this year for production: Best Animated Program for this series and Best TV Movie for “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”

This wouldn’t be the first time a previously overlooked show finally made it to the winner’s circle. “Rick and Morty” wasn’t nominated until 2018 for its third season, but it won on its first try. “Archer” started in 2009, but wasn’t nominated until 2014, and then it won at last in 2016. So the view from halfway down might be pretty good for “BoJack” this year.

