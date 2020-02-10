Brad Pitt is now the 3rd person to win Oscars for acting and Best Picture

Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar Sunday night — his first for acting — but any awards buff knows it’s not his first career Oscar. He previously won Best Picture as producer on “12 Years Slave” (2013) and is now one of three people to have won Oscars for acting and producing — and all for different films.

Michael Douglas was the first, prevailing for Best Picture with “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975) first and then 12 years later for Best Actor for “Wall Street” (1987). Pitt’s “Ocean’s” pal George Clooney snagged Best Supporting Actor for “Syriana” (2005) and then added a Best Picture statuette seven years later with “Argo” (2012). So Pitt’s six-year gap means he’s accomplished this in the shortest time span.

Laurence Olivier won Best Actor for “Hamlet” (1948) and produced the Best Picture champ as well, but at the time, the Best Picture Oscar went to the studio, not individual producers. The academy amended the rule to award credited producers starting with the 24th ceremony, held in 1952.

SEE Here’s the full list of Oscar winners

The season-long favorite, Pitt beat four former acting champs — and all from successive years in the ’90s: “The Irishman’s” Joe Pesci (Best Supporting Actor for 1990’s “Goodfellas”), “The Two Popes'” Anthony Hopkins (Best Actor for 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs”), “The Irishman’s” Al Pacino (Best Actor for 1992’s “Scent of a Woman”) and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’s” Tom Hanks (Best Actor for 1993’s “Philadelphia” and 1994’s “Forrest Gump”).

Pitt received his first Oscar nomination for his supporting turn in 1995’s “12 Monkeys.” He has two Best Actor bids for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008) and “Moneyball” (2011), and two more Best Picture nominations for the latter and “The Big Short” (2015).

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions