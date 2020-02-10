Bradley Cooper quietly lost his 8th Oscar Sunday night, this time for ‘Joker’

Viewers of the 2020 Oscars saw a familiar face sitting in the front row of the Dolby Theatre during Sunday night’s ceremony: Bradley Cooper. The A-lister has been nominated for a whopping eight Oscars throughout his career, including most recently for producing the blockbuster “Joker” alongside Todd Phillips and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Alas, he lost yet again when “Parasite” staged a massive upset at the Best Picture finish line. See all of Cooper’s Oscar nominations in our photo gallery above.

Cooper’s list of Oscar bids includes three now for producing Best Picture nominees: “Joker” (2019), “A Star Is Born” (2018) and “American Sniper” (2014). Those three films were bested by “Parasite,” “Green Book” and “Birdman,” respectively. Notably, “Joker” brings Cooper his first nomination for a film in which he didn’t appear. Indeed, Joaquin Phoenix was front and center as Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, in the anti-superhero film.

Phoenix of course won Best Actor on Sunday night, a category Cooper has been nominated in thrice before: “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star Is Born” (2018). He lost those races to Daniel Day-Lewis (“Lincoln”), Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”) and Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), respectively. His fourth acting citation came in Best Supporting Actor for “American Hustle” (2013), which was won by Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”).

Cooper also received a nomination for writing the script for “A Star Is Born” last year along with Eric Roth and Will Fetters. Together they lost the Best Adapted Screenplay race to “BlacKkKlansman” scribes Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee. Will Cooper even win an Oscar?

