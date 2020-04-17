‘He’s baaaaaack!’ Brandon Barash (‘Days of Our Lives’) sings a song about Stefan sauntering back into Salem again soon

Brandon Barash was killed off of “Days of Our Lives” last October when his character, Stefan DiMera, was shot to death, prompting his wife Gabi (Camila Banus) to donate his heart to Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), but despite literally being a heartless man, Stefan will return to Salem on April 23, and Barash sang a song to announce his resurrection. See his Instagram post below.

Barash took that seemingly lethal bullet to protect his mother Vivian Alamain (then played by Robin Strasser). Vivian had shot Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and was cornered by Detective Lani Price (Sal Stowers), but when Lani tried to shoot Vivian, Stefan got in the way.

“The fans have spoken in the committee, life without Stefan has been quite sh**ty, so I made this little ditty, I’m coming back to Salem (city), if you miss this, it’s a pity, April 23rd on your TV(itty),” Barash wrote along with his tune, in which he accompanies himself on the guitar while he sings, “Stefan O., where did you go? / You loved your mama so / That you got shot in the throat (thanks Lani!) / And on your blood you choked,” but “a true DiMera never dies.”

Stefan was originally played by Tyler Christopher from 2017 until he left in 2019 and Barash stepped in to wrap up his storyline last year — or at least it seemed like it was wrapped up. Christopher earned a Best Actor nomination at the 2019 Daytime Emmys for his performance as the devious character, the son of soap supervillain Stefano DiMera (the late, great Joseph Mascolo).

Are you excited for Stefan’s return? Under what circumstances do you think he will be back? Will it turn out to be some kind of ruse? Goodness knows resurrections are common enough on daytime, but so are elaborate disguises and plastic surgery. I guess we’ll find out soon.