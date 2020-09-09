Brandon Leake (‘America’s Got Talent’) returns in semifinals and reads emotional poems he wrote to absent father [WATCH]

So far on “America’s Got Talent,” spoken word artist Brandon Leake has recited poems about his late sister and his loving mother, but he’s shied away from mentioning his father. Until now. When this talented English teacher returned in Tuesday’s semi-finals, he read a series of poems he’d written to his absent father when he was 5, 10 and 16 years old. Do you think Brandon has what it takes to make it into the “AGT” finals for Season 15? Watch the performance video above.

After the emotional performance, judge Howie Mandel asked if Brandon’s father was currently in his life, and the artist explained that he is and that he even encouraged him to tune in to this episode. Howie previously hit his Golden Buzzer for Brandon, sending him straight through to the live shows. Now he’s a front-runner to win it all.

Heidi Klum unequivocally stated that she thinks Brandon is heading “into the finals.” She then challenged whether Howie or she was actually Brandon’s biggest fan, arguing they might be equals.

Sofia Vergara chimed in that she loves the themes that he picks each week, noting, “Your words are definitely the window to your soul because we sit here and we definitely get you. We feel what you’re feeling. It’s unbelievable. It’s such a special talent that you have and I hope that America loves what you’re doing as much as we all love it.”

The other semi-finalists who performed on Tuesday night were dance group Dance Town Family, singer Thomas Day, singer Archie Williams, singing duo Double Dragon, singer Roberta Battaglia, singer Shaquira McGrath, diabolo duo Spyros Bros, aerialist Alan Silva, drummer Malik Dope and singers/guitarists Broken Roots.

