‘Breakthrough’ exclusive video: Diane Warren and Chrissy Metz on creating a ‘big, beautiful song’ with ‘I’m Standing With You’ [WATCH]

Diane Warren hopes that her song “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough” will “speak to” the audience, and let them know that “somebody’s always standing with them.” The prolific songwriter spoke about her original tune from the 20th Century Fox release in a new behind-the-scenes featurette. Watch the exclusive video above.

Directed by Roxann Dawson, it tells the true story of a 14-year-old boy (Marcel Ruiz) who was pronounced dead after drowning in a lake before his faithful mother (Crissy Metz) prayed him back to life. In addition to starring in the film, Metz also sings the uplifting melody, and admits to being a little nervous about pulling it off. Being a life-long fan of Warren’s, she wanted to “make this beautiful, big song authentic and real.”

For her part, Warren hoped to “capture” what it feels like “to know someone is on your side. It makes life a lot easier through the toughest times. Every lyric and chord and melody in that chorus really wrote itself.” The end result “made me cry, and that’s always a good sign.”

Warren is one of the Academy’s favorite songwriters, with 10 nominations under her belt for original tunes from “Mannequin” (“Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”), “Up Close & Personal” (“Because You Loved Me”), “Con Air” (“How Do I Live”), “Armageddon” (“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”), “Music of the Heart” (“Music of My Heart”), “Pearl Harbor” (“There You’ll Be”), “Beyond the Lights” (“Grateful”), “The Hunting Ground” (“Til It Happens to You”), “Marshall” (“Stand Up for Something”) and “RBG” (“I’ll Fight”).

She’s yet to win an Oscar, however, despite triumphing at the Emmys for “The Hunting Ground” and at the Grammys for “Up Close & Personal” (she also has a Golden Globe for the title tune from “Burlesque,” a rare Oscar snub).

