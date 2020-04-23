Bret Michaels (‘The Masked Singer’ Banana) unmasked interview: ‘I’ve never had such a great time’ and ‘Banana fans are awesome!’

The panel of “The Masked Singer” finally got something right when they guessed rock icon and Poison front man Bret Michaels was hiding inside the Banana costume. On Wednesday night’s episode, the Banana lost in a face-off to the Rhino and was eliminated after the Kitty beat him in the final smackdown. Watch Michaels’ performance of “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan above.

Within seconds of hearing him sing, guest panelist Sharon Osbourne was certain Michaels was beneath the mask. The talk show host has been friends with the rocker for nearly 35 years and had zero doubt about the Banana’s identity. Regular panelists Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger agreed. Ken Jeong was once again skunked as the only hold out, guessing country singer Brad Paisley was behind the mask.

SEE Are ‘The Masked Singer’ celebrity contestants lip-syncing or singing live?

“Banana fans rule!” exclaimed Michaels while chatting with host Nick Cannon following his unmasking. But how did the singer find the time to take part in “The Masked Singer” while preparing for his solo stadium tour? “I gotta tell you, I would have done anything to get here,” Michaels said in his unmasked interview. “This is the most awesome show. I’ve never had such a great time. This was a party, you all rock and the Banana fans out here are awesome. I love it here!”

Throughout the weeks, the panel couldn’t decide if the Banana was a professional singer or a comedian, but the hints in his clue packages finally gave Michaels away. The blow fish, viper and bug spray clues were all hints to Michaels’ rock band, Poison. Banana partying on a bus hinted to his popular reality show, “Rock of Love Bus.” The blue collar in another package was a clue to his line of pet accessories. Finally, the “scrappy” mention was a reference to Michaels’ upcoming book, “Auto-Scrap-Ography,” a collection of stories and photos from his life and career.

SEE Here’s why ‘The Masked Singer’ will carry on despite coronavirus pandemic

One of the main reasons Michaels chose to participate in this competition was for his kids. “The kids love the show,” he said. “The family loves the show and I want this to go on forever. It’s such an upbeat positive party. The world needs this right now.”

Michaels was the third member of the Super 9 to be eliminated, following Rob Gronkowski as White Tiger and Jordyn Woods as Kangaroo. Next week Astronaut, Frog, Kitty, Night Angel, Rhino and Turtle will compete in the Battle of the Sixes. Which masked singer do YOU think will eliminated next?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 3 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.