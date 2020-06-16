Brett Loudermilk (‘America’s Got Talent’) nearly chokes on sword after Sofia Vergara messes up danger act [WATCH]

Sword swallower Brett Loudermilk will meet his match during Tuesday’s fourth episode of “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 in the form of new judge Sofia Vergara. In NBC’s newly released sneak peek video (watch above), the North Carolina magician asks the “Modern Family” alum to help him with his performance, but he had no idea she’d be too petrified to pull out the sword from his throat. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel watch in delight as Sofia struggles with the idea of removing the dagger — at one point she even runs off the stage! Will Brett choke to death on “AGT”?

“I like to entertain people,” Brett says as he first steps out on stage to greet the trio of judges. The fourth panelist, Heidi Klum, is out sick with the flu, which is why there’s an empty seat at the table. The pink-haired danger act continues, “I come from a musical family. My grandfather was certainly an entertainer and my dad, he grew up wanting to be a rock star. That’s kind of why I’m here, to live that dream for him.”

Brett later remarks, “I’ve gone as far as I can go and this is where it’s brought me. All roads have led to this X right here.” When he asks the judges if that’s “too sappy” of a statement, Simon responds, “No, I like it.” Brett then searches for a volunteer to help him out, and he picks Sofia.

After Brett pulls the hesitant actress up on the stage, she adamantly declares, “I’m not gonna swallow anything.” That’s when Brett explains she’s just there to help and that he’ll do all the swallowing. “No, I’m not gonna pull it!” Sofia fires back. “What if I kill you?”

Brett’s performance soon takes a hilarious turn, as the simple act turns into several minutes of playful banter back and forth with Sofia. Finally, after host Terry Crews escorts Sofia back to her mark on the stage, she waits for his signal, grabs the sword and … you’ll have to tune in Tuesday night to see what happens next!

