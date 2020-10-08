Brian Austin Green (‘The Masked Singer’ Giraffe) unmasked interview: Judges’ guesses were ‘so close, but so far’ [WATCH]

The panel of judges from “The Masked Singer” was stunned on Wednesday night when the Giraffe was revealed to be “Beverly Hills 90210” star Brian Austin Green. Robin Thicke looked especially frustrated after failing to guess the Giraffe’s identity, revealing that he was best friends with the 90’s icon when they were teenagers. Watch Brian’s performance of “Get Down on It” by Kool & the Gang above.

“You guys were so close, but so far,” Brian laughed as he pointed at the panel. Robin paced back and forth, exclaiming, “We were best friends as teenagers!” Brian continued to explain their history in his unmasked interview, stating, “Robin and I had a group when we were kids called ‘Think Twice.'” Host Nick Cannon poked fun about them being the white Kris Kross before Brian concluded, “It’s been fun! I’ve had a really good time.”

Despite the panel failing to guess the Giraffe’s true identity, there were hints dropped within the clue packages that pointed to the former teen star. The carnival theme in Giraffe’s package hints to Brian’s rap album, “One Stop Carnival.” The racing mentions were clues to Brian winning the Celebrity Grand Prix in 2010. The bird on his shoulder even represented Robin, his childhood friend and neighbor.

While no panelists earned any points in their own contest for the Golden Ear trophy, they did put forth some interesting predictions. Robin’s final guess was Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. Jenny McCarthy was convinced Giraffe was actor Seth Green. Ken Jeong was certain the man behind the mask was Shia LaBeouf and Nicole Scherzinger went another route with Dale Earnhardt Jr. Coming closest was guest panelist Joel McHale, who seemed convinced the Giraffe was another “90210” star, Jason Priestley.

Brian became the second famous face eliminated from Group A, following Busta Rhymes (Dragon) earlier this season. Mickey Rourke was eliminated first from Group B and we have yet to see anyone from Group C perform. Popcorn, Snow Owls and Sun have reached the Group A finals. Who do you think will be the next celebrity unmasked?

