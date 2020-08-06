Brian Cox (‘Succession’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Brian Cox is entering the “Succession” episode “Hunting” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actor. This program aired August 25, 2019 and was the third episode of the second season for the HBO show.

In this installment, Logan wants his company to buy rival PGM but his daughter Shiv does not approve. He is furious when he learns that someone disclosed information about him to an editor writing his biography. When he finds out PGM knows about his plans, he enacts a humiliating game of “Boar on the Floor.”

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Cox now has his third career Emmy nomination and won in 2001 for “Nuremberg.” For this 2020 contest, he is competing against co-star and rookie contender Jeremy Strong, reigning champ Billy Porter (“Pose”), past winners Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) and Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) and previous nominee Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”).

