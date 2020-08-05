Brian Cox (‘Succession’): ‘We can’t stand these people, but at the same time, we are obsessed!’ [WATCH]

“I think it’s just caught on; it’s become the show of the hour!” proclaims Brian Cox about the ascendancy of HBO’s epic drama “Succession.” It leads all drama series (alongside “Ozark”) with 18 Emmy nominations across the board, up from fivefor its first season (it ended up winning for writing and main title theme music). Watch our exclusive video interview from before nominations were announced with Cox above.

That impressive haul includes a lead actor nomination for Cox, his third to date. It’s almost 20 years after he won for his leading role on the TV movie “Nuremberg” in 2001 and then returned to the Emmys the following year as a nominee for his guest role on “Frasier.”

In “Succession,” Cox plays the authoritarian Logan Roy, patriarch of the Roy family and overseer of his Waystar Royco media empire. He’s an intimidating presence that has survived a crippling health scare, boardroom coups and family betrayals, while always looming over his adult children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Cox is nominated alongside co-star Strong in the Best Drama Actor category, while Snook and Culkin are nominated in the drama supporting categories, joined by Matthew Macfadyen (who plays Shiv’s husband Tom) and Nicholas Braun (who plays cousin Greg), all of whom are first time nominees.

When pressed on why the show catapulted in popularity last season, both with critics and fans, Cox says it is because holds up a mirror to the world we live in. “Ultimately it’s a morality tale,” he explains. “It’s about the age we live in. If you think about what’s going on in Washington at the moment and Donald Trump said, “I could kill somebody and nobody would bother anymore,” if you think these hearings going on at the time of Nixon, it was a foregone conclusion, but it isn’t a foregone conclusion anymore because we live in a world that lies, and a world that lies to itself. So you get these extraordinary contradictions. People go, ‘I can’t stand these people,’ but at the same time, they are obsessed, literally obsessed!”

