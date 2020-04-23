How do you solve a problem like ‘Top Chef’ All-Star Brian Malarkey? Enjoy the show or let him go? [POLL]

On nearly every TV reality competition show, there is one contestant who is a bit of an annoyance and not exactly a team player. On the current All-Star season of “Top Chef” that includes finalists, fan favorites and front-runners from past seasons who never won, there is an air of professionalism and camaraderie shared among the players — save for one.

Season 3 fourth-place finisher Brian Malarkey. The San Diego resident has done well for himself, opening 15 restaurants across the country. He also is a celebrity chef, one who appears on “Today” and “Good Morning America” regularly and is in demand as a judge on a variety of Food Network shows.

However, since the Season 17 premiere of “Top Chef” when Brian pushed aside Joe Sasto — who was supposed to be the captain of their three-person team with Lee Anne Wong — and started calling the shots when it came to the menu for an elimination challenge, he has been too quick to take over. The trio ended up on the bottom and Joe was the first chef to say bye-bye.

Brian managed to get through the next two episodes without a faux pas either in his cooking or treatment of others. But the fourth episode was his Waterloo. For a quickfire challenge that required using ingredients of a similar color, Brian decided to make ice cream. But he clearly didn’t know how to use the machine in the kitchen. He served blobs of sort-of curry pumpkin ice to host Padma Lakshmi, who asked if he meant for his ice cream to be curd-like. With a devilish grin, he replied, “That’s exactly what I was going for.” He fooled no one, especially Padma.

Then he doubled-down during the elimination challenge when the chefs were split into two teams and had to serve a six-course vegetarian meal. He, of course, took charge of his team and decided to do a cold first course himself. Because he is prone to going overboard with ingredients, he chose to simply serve tomato and burrata while Lee Anne did a cold second course of hummus and crudite.

When judging took place, Brian was highly confident of his dish that he called “super clean and simple.” But head chef Tom Colicchio thought it was way too simple. Brian’s biggest blunder, however, was when he mishandled the seasoning of Lee Anne’s plate by not adding enough sea salt and olive oil while taking none of the blame for the result. Luckily for him and Lee Anne, Lisa Fernandes‘s under-cooked Brussels sprouts caused her to be the one to pack her knives and go.

Then last week Brian, who worked alongside with wife Chantelle, failed at making a successful signature condiment to sell during a food festival. “I was looking for an ultra-healthy, bright relish that you could really sell to the masses,” he bragged. Padma’s reaction? “I found it ate very oily.” Guest judge Nancy Silverton was expecting fresh and bright, but she didn’t feel it either. Her word for it? Muddy. Little wonder Brian has in been the bottom three twice in a row.

The preview clips on Bravo’s “Top Chef” website for this week’s episode that contains a salute to the 100th anniversary of the Los Angeles Philharmonic suggest he might be in trouble again. In one, we see the chefs rushing around in the kitchen during a quickfire challenge that features flavored flour.

Kevin Gillespie asks Brian what he is up to. He says he is using coconut flour and coconut ice cream. Oh-oh. Kevin says, “It’s a dish ol’ Grandma Malarkey used to make.” Brian claims, “It’s very popular in Ireland. Karen Akunowicz brings up his previous disastrous encounter with ice cream that ended with him having to resort to liquid nitrogen. He himself admits, “It’s the joke of the house. Malarkey is at the ice cream machine again. But this time, it should work just perfect.” However, he is reading the directions while time is quickly ticking down.

In another, Padma reveals that chefs must split up into pairs based on the flavor profiles printed on their knives. Brian gets bitter and is happy, suggesting that endive and radicchio would be good choices. Also a little bitter herself, however, is Lee Anne who picked umami as her flavor and ends up with the guy who previously threw her under the bus. As if that weren’t enough, Padma reveals the challenge is a double elimination.

Does Brian Malarkey entertain you with his sometimes shady antics? Or are you hoping that his time on the show is almost over? Share your thoughts in the comments and answer the poll below.