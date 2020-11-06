‘Bridgerton’ trailer: Julie Andrews’ society papers rock Regency Britain [WATCH]

The voice of Academy Award-winning actress Dame Julie Andrews takes center stage in the teaser trailer for Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” Shonda Rhimes’ first series for the streaming service. Andrews plays the never-seen Lady Whistledown, the scribe of a society paper that tattles on the scandals amongst Regency Britain’s aristocrats. This first look at the series abounds with lavish costumes, elaborate galas, and verdant countryside, and positively drips with jealousy. All eight episodes will drop on December 25. Watch the teaser trailer above.

SEE ‘Bridgerton’: Shonda Rhimes’ first Netflix series sets Christmas debut

Though this short glimpse at the long-awaited series is slim on character or plot details, Andrews’ narration tells us “the social season is upon us. We shall discover which young ladies might succeed at securing a match.” In between clips of many a scandalous pairing, the potential coupling of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) seems the most central. The trailer ends with Lady Whistledown promising, “Let it be known, if there’s a scandal, I shall uncover it and share every last detail.”

Set between 1811 and 1820 in Britain––a period defined by King George III’s infirmity and inability to rule––“Bridgerton” is based on a series of eight novels written by Julia Quinn; each book centers on one of the eponymous siblings, with this first season spotlighting Daphne. Created by Chris Van Dusen, who often collaborates with Rhimes, “Bridgerton” also stars Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Luke Newton, and Golda Rosheuvel amongst others, an impressively inclusive ensemble for a period piece.

PREDICT Golden Globe TV nominations now; change them until February 3



Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions