Can Bryan Voltaggio rebound after a rough few weeks on ‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’?

One Brian has stood out on “Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.” as Malarkey’s super-sized personality and hit-and-miss results in the kitchen have gotten him a lot of attention — some of it even good. But what about Bryan Voltaggio? He came into the season as one of the front-runners, according to the combined predictions of fans we’ve surveyed here in our predictions center. But he’s not off to a great start in cooking challenges. Will his luck turn around?

The first three episodes of the season went pretty well for Voltaggio. He won the first quickfire challenge along with his teammates Joe Sasto, Jamie Lynch, Kevin Gillespie and Melissa King. And he had one of the top dishes in both “The Jonathan Gold Standard” and “Strokes of Genius.” But then he hit a rough patch.

In episode four, “You’re So Fresh,” he had one of the poorest dishes in the quickfire challenge. He was at the bottom of the quickfire round for the next two challenge too: “Bring Your Loved One to Work” (his loved one couldn’t help him identify the dish he was cooking blind) and “Get Your Phil” (the judges loved his dish, but he didn’t use enough flour, which was the key ingredient). On top of that, he was on the losing team for the elimination challenge in “Fresh,” and he was one of the bottom duos in “Phil.”

Poor guy can’t catch a break. He had much better luck when he previously competed on the show in season six: he didn’t win any quickfire challenges that year, but he was never at the bottom of an elimination challenge, and he won three out of the first five of those. Alas, he ultimately lost the season to his brother Michael. But every week on “Top Chef” the slate is wiped clean, so there’s always a chance for a struggling cheftestant to rebound. Do you think he’ll do just that and join his sibling in the winner’s circle?

